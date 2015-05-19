Contemporary Research ATSC-SDI 4 Tuner

The What: Contemporary Research ATSC-SDI 4 is the newest addition to the company's successful line of HDTV Tuners. It is the first cost-effective HDTV demodulator that features onboard ASI and HD-SDI ports, as well as MPEG2 and MPEG4 decoding.The What Else: The integral HD-SDI output allows inclusion of 708/608 captioning, choice of AES stereo or AC-3 audio, and scaled output set to a constant 1080p, 1080i, 720p, or 480i resolution. The ASI port outputs the full MPEG stream, including all programs, audio options and data at native resolutions. A professional HDTV tuner, the ATSC-SDI 4 features onboard Web pages for control, setup and monitoring and is designed for broadcast integration.