Almo Enters Agreement with Brawn Consulting

Philadelphia, PA--Almo Professional AV has entered an exclusive agreement with Brawn Consulting.

Under the terms of the agreement, Almo Pro AV’s partners now have access to additional training, consulting, and technical support by Brawn Consulting, specifically for Almo’s AMX, LG Video Teleconferencing, and Christie product lines.

“Almo Pro AV now carries product lines that are designed for complex and customizable AV installations,” said Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO of Almo. “These lines are not widely distributed so they help our partners earn higher margins. However, because of their intricacy these products also require additional support. The Brawn Consulting team understands the technical aspects of the AMX, LG Video Teleconferencing and Christie MicroTiles products. As a result of our agreement with Brawn, Almo partners now have a knowledgeable resource directly available to give them the edge they need to properly manage installs that incorporate these products.”

“We have evolved from a manufacturer-direct model to a distribution model," said Alan Brawn, principal of Brawn Consulting. "The key in this evolution is maintaining the service that the former model provided.” He added, “Almo ensures that the service to dealers is not only maintained but increased by bringing Brawn Consulting on board to support individual lines. The entire industry benefits because this is the first example showing that a distributor can truly differentiate by providing tangible value to resellers beyond the products.”

Almo offers AMX’s Integrated Controllers, Modero Touch Panel / DVX bundles, switchers, amplifiers and a modular port system, along with the AMX Inspired Xpress hardware and software control systems, which give partners more choices of how to customize and complete their digital signage and other general professional AV projects. Brawn Consulting will be involved with Almo’s AMX Digital Signage Solution Provider Program, which provides training and certification on AMX’s Inspired Xpress, special pricing on demo units, free shipping, preferred pricing and more.

Earlier this year, Almo entered into an agreement to distribute Christie MicroTiles, which are designed for demanding indoor, high-ambient-light environments. Almo Pro AV partners will require authorization in order to purchase and sell Christie MicroTiles. Brawn Consulting will also provide support with this process. To begin authorization, partners should click here.