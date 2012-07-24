Denver Public Schools Use Shared Storage System from Small Tree

For public schools, an informed community is an engaged community. As such, it is in the best interest for public schools to take advantage of technologies that enable information to be disseminated more quickly to students, parents and community residents.

While communicating with the community has become easier for schools, the introduction of technologies to deliver content often leads to previously unforeseen hurdles that schools must clear. Such was the challenge for DPStv, a cable TV, social media and web streaming channel serving Denver Public Schools, before installing the GraniteSTOR ST-RAID II shared storage system from Small Tree.

“Gone are the days where a monthly newsletter is the primary communications tool used by schools to inform their public about news or noteworthy activities and events,” said Ray Trout, DPStv’s chief engineer. “Today, DPStv creates news, event and promotional content rapidly to keep the entire DPS community entertained and informed.”

To facilitate such heavy content creation, DPStv needed a simple way to provide its post-production team with immediate and simultaneous access to HD media. With eight HD suites located on separate floors, DPStv installed a 24TB ST-RAID II, the first Ethernet-based shared storage system to support 6Gb SAS/SATA protocol end-to-end. Sitting behind a Mac Pro Server, the system includes direct attached shared storage technology designed to support Adobe and Final Cut post-production professionals looking for economical, functional and easy to manage storage solutions.

“The Small Tree shared storage system is the foundation of our facility,” Trout continued. “The ST-RAID II is rock-solid hardware whose one cable connectivity and simple setup means access to creative assets from any room or floor. On top of that, it’s an end-to-end, stable and scalable solution for online media that will grow with us as we continue to expand.”

For more information, visit www.small-tree.com.