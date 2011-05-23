Gefen Introduces Multi-Format Conference Room Processor

Chatsworth, CA--Gefen has introduced its new AV Conference Room Processor with a built-in amplifier.
- The processor connects to any type of computer using VGA, DVI or HDMI, and any audio/video device using composite, s-video, and component interfaces, scaling all sources to 1080p full HD supporting large-scale projection or plasma/LCD displays.
- Video is output in the HDMI format with cinema quality scaling up to 2k or 1080p. Audio is mixed down from 5.1 Dolby surround to two-channel audio with support for a sub woofer. Left/Right analog audio inputs are passed through as is, so both digital and analog audio inputs are delivered in two-channels with 25 watts per channel amplification. Two channel speakers may be connected directly to the amplified binding posts for plug and play installation in any conference room, education facility, or presentations venue.
- Six audio/video inputs are provided, including: two DVI with digital and analog audio; two component with digital and analog audio; VGA with digital and analog audio; and HDMI. All video sources are connected to the front and back of the Processor, and output in the HDMI format. Users switch between all six inputs using front panel control, RS-232 connection or IR remote