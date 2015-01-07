Community Taps Tech Solutions and Sales

Community will tap Tech Solutions and Sales as sales representative. Founded in 2005, Tech Solutions and Sales is an AV manufacturers’ representative company covering the states of Indiana and Kentucky.

Dave Fellabaum, Indiana Sales (left) and William Stewart, Kentucky Sales (right).

Mike Marr, Community’s Eastern regional sales manager, said, “Tech Solutions and Sales’ emphasis on customer service and dealer support complements Community’s great product lines and applications assistance. They’re a great addition to our sales team at Community.”

Tech Solutions and Sales' owner Dave Fellabaum and associate William Stewart have many years of experience as reps and integrators in the AV business. Both Fellabaum and Stewart have extensive sales and design experience in commercial audio, educational, house of worship and other AV market areas. From this background Tech Solutions and Sales has built a representative firm that emphasizes great customer service and builds lasting relationships with the AV integrators, engineers, acoustical consultants and end users in their territory.

“We can consult on system design,” said Fellabaum, “and, because we understand the nuts and bolts of the integration business, we can help our dealers close their sales and bring in a profit on their jobs.” Fellabaum said he is very excited about taking on the Community line. “We’re planning to demo the product and provide dealer training and we’re looking forward to making a major contribution to Community’s success in Indiana and Kentucky.”