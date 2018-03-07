Community Names Paul Peace Senior Director of Engineering

Community Professional Loudspeakers has appointment Paul Peace senior director of engineering. Peace has three decades of experience in the pro audio industry, including the design and development of loudspeaker systems and real-world, hands-on experience as a systems installer. He comes to Community from Harman/JBL Professional, where he was senior manager in systems engineering. Previously, Peace has also held technical leadership roles at Renkus-Heinz and IMAX.

Leading all engineering efforts at Community, Peace will oversee product development, production engineering and management, and vendor research, while directing research in advanced directivity control, equalization techniques, and loudspeaker specifications.

“We’re really happy to extend a warm welcome to Paul,” said Community CEO, Steve Johnson. “In addition to his extensive research and development expertise, he has the innovative approach to development that forms a core philosophy of Community. Paul will be a key member of Community’s leadership team, providing valuable input for our future success.”