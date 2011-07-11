Qumu Offers Webcast on Mobile Video

Qumu and IDC will offer a live webcast on Tuesday, July 12 at 1 p.m. EST, titled "Seven Evil Secrets of Mobile Video in the Enterprise."

The webcast will discuss Qumu’s capabilities in the area of enterprise video and its impact on the way companies implement video communications platforms. The webcast will also cover Qumu’s new product capabilities.

The webcast will offer insight into how the tablet revolution is impacting video use at work and corporate WiFi networks, with key metrics from the latest industry research reports on video trends and social media impact.

"Seven Evil Secrets of Mobile Video in the Enterprise" will be presented by Qumu CEO Ray Hood, and industry analyst Melissa Webster of IDC.