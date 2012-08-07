AMX Supports Dallas Charity

AMX partnered with Southwest Displays & Events of Carrollton, TX to build a western-style playhouse joining a host of other creative playhouses built and donated by local companies for the 2012 Parade of Playhouses at NorthPark Center. The 17th annual charitable event runs August 3-19 in Dallas, TX and raises funds for Dallas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), an organization of volunteers dedicated to helping abused and neglected children have safe, permanent homes.

AMX built the Fort Frontier playhouse with Southwest Displays & Events.From reclaimed lumber to a wireless intercom system, this playhouse gives the Old West a new technology twist and then some. Fort Frontier features swinging saloon-style doors, a balcony and a host of amenities like an old-time saddle sawhorse, cowboy/cowgirl costumes, plus toy riffles and cap guns to make the adventure complete.

"We couldn't help mixing in some of our own automation technology, so we included an AMX wireless Intercom System with AMX Metreau Entry Communicators to communicate between the playhouse and the main home," said Tony Couzelis, AMX director, market engineering.

The playhouse project offered AMX a unique opportunity to give back to the community. "We couldn't say no to an organization dedicated to helping find safe, permanent homes for abused children, said Jeff Kindig, AMX vice president, marketing strategy. "In the end, I'm not sure who will have had more fun, the marketing team that got a chance to think outside of the box and be creative or the kids that will undoubtedly spend countless hours playing with it all.”

Added Chad Bishop, Southwest Displays & Events account executive, "This was the perfect win, win - we got to use our expertise to build the playhouse and a great charitable cause is benefitted."

From August 3-19, the Dallas community is welcome to visit NorthPark Center and purchase raffle tickets for any of the playhouses displayed throughout the shopping center. Raffle tickets and auction bids can also be purchased online.