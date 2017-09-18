The Digital Signage Federation (DSF) recently announced its annual “Coffee and Controversy” event during New York Digital Signage Week. This year’s topics will revolve around international markets and how to foster growth within the digital out-of-home (DOOH) landscape.

The October 31st event kicks off at 8 a.m. with breakfast and industry networking. The first panel, A Global Perspective on Digital Signage, will begin at 9:00 a.m. Moderated by Peerless-AV’s vice president of sales for North America and APAC and DSF board member Brian McClimans, the session will feature a multinational panel discussing how the industry can work together globally to achieve success. The second panel is titled DOOH: The True Story and will be moderated by Laura Davis Taylor, co-founder of High Street Collective and DSF board member. This discussion will discover the key results and score cards used to judge DOOH.

Registration is complimentary and information can be found at http://www.digitalsignagefederation.org/event/coffee-controversy-a-breakfast-debate