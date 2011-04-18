Tripp Lite Introduces USB Wall Plate

Chicago, IL--Tripp Lite has introduced a wall plate version of its USB Over Cat5 extender.
- USB Wall Plate Model B202-150-WPThe new USB wall plate (model B202-150-WP) retains the same features of the earlier model, with an updated, streamlined appearance through the wall plate form factor.
- The wall plate allows users to place a host computer up to 150 feet away from any USB peripheral device. Rear-mounted RJ45 jacks enable simple connections between wall plates, according to the company, without the need for 110-type punchdown connections. The plate features transfer rates of 1.5Mbps to 12Mbps.
- “The B202-150-WP is ideal for use with USB peripherals that need to exceed the 5-meter USB distance limitation,” said David Posner, Tripp Lite product manager. “Its wall plate design and RJ45 jacks enable easy installation using standard patch cable, so it is a convenient, hassle-free choice for installers and end-users alike.”