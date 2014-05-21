ClearOne Professional Microphones

- From the popular Ceiling Microphone Array to the Wireless Microphone System and the game-changing Beamforming Microphone Array, ClearOne’s professional microphones provide outstanding reliability and performance, with the unmatched voice quality and clarity you expect from an audio conferencing pioneer. ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, offers a complete line of professional microphones to fit into any group conferencing environment.
- “While others are trying to catch up, we are well ahead, creating new solutions for our value-added distributors, integrators and resellers to offer more options in servicing their customers,” said David Traeger, ClearOne’s vice president of pro voice and AV distribution sales for North America. “Our professional microphone lineup now includes a full complement of wired and wireless solutions as well as the pro audio industry’s only professional Beamforming Microphone Array. ClearOne is a one-stop-shopping resource for professional microphone solutions to fit any conferencing application.”
- The Ceiling Microphone Array from ClearOne is second to none for exceptional audio quality and minimal visibility. Easily installed and affordable, they deliver the richest ceiling microphone sound in the industry with unbeatable affordability and flexible placement options. Three, wide-frequency-response microphones are mounted together into a single, compact unit array, providing the clarity of three individual unidirectional microphones while maintaining full 360-degree coverage.
- With the introduction of the flagship WS800 Wireless Microphone System, ClearOne now has a complete range of microphones for its legacy audio DSP products. The microphone system uses radio-frequency digital wireless signal transmission technology with strong encryption and is optimized to work with existing CONVERGE Pro and INTERACT Pro products. The WS800 system includes receivers with either 4 or 8 channels, which connect to ClearOne professional audio mixers through a wireless base station, and four new models of wireless microphones/transmitters: wireless tabletop, gooseneck, hand-held, and belt-pack lavalier and headset options.
- The game-changing Beamforming Microphone Array— recently recipient of the Sound &Video Contractor 2013 Most Innovative Products Award— is the pro-audio industry's first professional-grade microphone array with beamforming and adaptive steering technology and ClearOne’s next-generation Acoustic Echo Cancellation. Twenty-four microphone elements steer its pickup pattern towards participants in the room and reject unwanted noise and reflections, offering superb and unmatched performance for group conferencing environments. Adaptive acoustic processing automatically adjusts to room configuration for the best possible audio pickup and offers flexible mounting for ceiling, tabletop and wall modes. Now available in both glossy white and black finishes, the array fits room aesthetics as well as it solves difficult audio configurations.