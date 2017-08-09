ClearOne CONVERGE Pro 2 DSP Mixers Now Cisco Compliant

ClearOne has announced that its CONVERGE Pro 2 DSP Mixers (128V, 128VD, 48V) are fully compliant with the Cisco Unified Communications Manager (CUCM) based on the completion of Cisco Interoperability Verification Testing.

“ClearOne’s commitment to working with open-standards platforms provides ClearOne with the unique opportunity to collaborate with other leading communications companies to create compelling solutions that meet the needs of our global base of commercial AV integrators and their end-user customers,” said Durai Ramachandiran, ClearOne senior director of product line management, Pro Voice and AV Distribution. “The achievement of Cisco compliance for our CONVERGE Pro 2 DSP Mixers is a testament to the value of this commitment to work with open-standards platforms.”

Cisco-compliant CONVERGE Pro 2 DSP Mixers prevent unexpected interoperability problems that can result in frustrated end users and help desk calls. Commercial AV integrators and corporate IT managers can expect easier installations of CONVERGE Pro 2 DSP Mixers with Cisco CUCM systems. This allows better leveraging of the design benefits of CONVERGE Pro 2 DSP Mixers, including upgraded acoustic echo canceller and noise reduction algorithm.