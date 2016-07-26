ClearOne Awarded Patent for Beamforming Technology

On March 22, 2016, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued United States Patent No. 9,294,839 entitled “Augmentation of a Beamforming Microphone Array with Non-Beamforming Microphones.” The ‘839 patent covers a system for beamforming of audio signals in which beamforming is performed in a bandpass frequency window by a set of microphones while at least one microphone is used to augment the low frequency audio pickup of the beamforming array. This enables a beamformer to have better low-frequency response, fewer microphones in the array, and less associated computational complexity. This patent exemplifies ClearOne’s unprecedented ability to significantly enhance the user’s audio conferencing experience while maintaining design simplicity. The result is improved performance without sacrificing affordability.

This new patent is part of ClearOne’s growing patent portfolio that currently includes 69 patents and 30 pending-patent applications covering multiple new technologies in the fields of audio and video processing, audio and video streaming, and communication technologies.