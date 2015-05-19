Clear-Com ProGrid

The What: In a given production setup where a distribution backbone is required, ProGrid enables users to connect, transport, distribute and route audio, intercom, video and control data to critical production areas over the fiber-based network.The What Else: Based on the open AES3 and AES10 (MADI) standards, all serial data, HD SDI feeds, sync, analog, AES, MADI audio with timecode, and all major brand intercom signals are transmitted synchronously at extremely low latency and across long distances over ProGrid. The ProGrid family consists of Analog Audio Devices, Intercom Interface Devices, Digital MADI Interface Devices, AES/EBU Connectivity Devices, and Yamaha Interface Cards. The platform is scalable and modular, allowing users to expand and adapt to infrastructure changes. Up to 1024 channels can be matrixed across short or long distances.