Casino Upgrades to Yamaha Digital Consoles

Buena Park, CA--GJM Sound and Lighting in Placerville, CA recently installed a sound and lighting system for the Jackson Rancheria Casino ballroom that is used as its indoor concert hall.

The system was designed so that it can also be used for the casino’s outdoor event center. Located in Jackson, CA and owned and operated by the Jackson Rancheria Band of Miwok Indians, the ballroom concert venue seats approximately 600, while the outdoor venue seats 1,000. Both venues offer a variety of entertainment for their guests from rock and blues bands, to reggae and jazz, as well as comedy acts.

“The casino wanted to go digital for both front of house and monitor consoles and were sold on the Yamaha M7CL-48ES and LS9 digital consoles working together as a team,” said Greg Mace, owner, GJM Sound and Lighting. “The ES version of the M7CL was chosen because it is a more cost effective and convenient solution than having to purchase and install a splitter for an analog snake.”