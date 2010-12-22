Energy Use of Digital Signs Examined in Report

- As digital signage continues to proliferate around the country, a new report examines the technical, environmental, economic and regulatory issues surrounding this emerging technology.
- Although much attention has been paid to the driver safety impacts of digital signage, until now there has been relatively little research regarding the environmental and energy-consumption issues raised by this new technology.
- This paper, for the first time, provides citizens and regulators with a solid background of both the technical and practical issues surrounding digital signage. Written in a conversational style, it explains complicated technical issues involving such things as sign brightness and energy consumption in an easily digestible manner. The report will serve as a much-needed starting point for understanding and exploring these issues and sets the ground for further discussion.
- The paper was authored by Gregory Young, LEED AP, an architectural designer and urban planner active in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A recent graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, Young’s research was supported by a generous grant from the Samuel F. Fels Fund, and performed in collaboration with the Philadelphia-based organization SCRUB: the Public Voice for Public Space.
- The report and related materials can be found on Scenic America’s website at:
- http://www.scenic.org/billboards/digital_signage_energy_report