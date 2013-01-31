ISE Extends Contract with Amsterdam RAI

- As ISE 2013 opens its doors for three days of global new technology launches and education, organizer Integrated Systems Events has made a further extension of its contract with Amsterdam RAI.
- ISE has been located in Amsterdam for eight of its ten years. Its previous contract with the RAI ran until 2016. This has now been extended for a further three years.
- “Extending our contract with the RAI provides certainty for all of our event’s stakeholders: associations, exhibitors, visitors and press,” said Mike Blackman, managing director, Integrated Systems Events. “The RAI has invested heavily in infrastructure and facilities over the past two years, and this program will continue in the future, further enhancing the venue and making it the clear choice for ISE for the foreseeable future.”
- ISE is also announcing changes to its dates from 2015. ISE 2014 will take place as previously announced from 4–6 February 2014, but from 2015 the show will move to the second week of February, making it easier to manage for exhibitors who also attend January events in North America, such as CES and Winter NAMM.
- Amsterdam’s popularity as host city for ISE has been reaffirmed by the vital statistics for ISE 2013, according to Integrated Systems Events. Some 894 exhibitors are set to occupy more than 33,000 net square meters of floor space—both record numbers for the event.
- Attendee figures are also poised to set new records, with pre-registration for ISE 2013 running around 6 percent ahead of the equivalent in 2012.