Christie Offers Matrix Projection Systems

- Christie is offering the new Christie Matrix StIM WQ and Christie Matrix SIM WQ—fully integrated solid-state, WQXGA resolution projection systems designed specifically to address the requirements of today’s most demanding simulation and training applications, according to the company.
- Built upon the dual-input architecture first developed in the Christie Matrix StIM LED illuminated simulation projector—which provides independent control over both the visible and infrared spectrum—both the Christie Matrix StIM WQ and Christie Matrix SIM WQ provide the highest levels of light output available in an LED-based WQXGA projection system when used in a real-world training and simulation application, the company stated.
- The Christie Matrix StIM WQ and Christie Matrix SIM WQ feature 800 ANSI lumens, 4.1 megapixels of resolution, fully ruggedized chassis, ArrayLOC and the latest fully adjustable Christie AccuFrame smear-reduction technology. Unlike alternative approaches to “smear reduction,” Christie AccuFrame is integrated into the Christie Matrix StIM WQ and Christie Matrix SIM WQ and fully adjustable in 1 percent increments over a 0-100 percent range.
- Like all Christie Matrix series projection systems, the Christie Matrix StIM WQ and Christie Matrix SIM WQ are integrated, scalable environment projection systems purpose-built for simulation applications.
- “The introduction of the Christie Matrix StIM WQ and Christie Matrix SIM WQ represents a major leap in technological capabilities in simulation and training that strongly reaffirms Christie’s commitment to the industry,” said Zoran Veselic, vice president of Visual Environments, Christie. “Solid state projection technology is rapidly evolving, driven by customers’ increasing expectations for higher resolution and higher brightness from LED-based projectors. The Christie Matrix StIM WQ and Christie Matrix SIM WQ further strengthen our innovation leadership in simulation and training.”
- The dual-input architecture of the Matrix StIM WQ displays separate channels for visible light and Infra-Red (IR) spectrum for stimulated Night Vision Goggles (NVG) training through Christie InfraScene. With the ability to separate RGB and IR channel management, the Matrix StIM WQ offers greater system design flexibility, enabling the user to tailor and optimize the system to meet the specific night training requirement. Another advantage of the Matrix StIM WQ’s dual input architecture is the ability to composite the two 60Hz RGB inputs to deliver true 120Hz RGB operation. When used with Christie AccuFrame smear reduction technology, the result is improved image quality without image artifacts or perceived loss of brightness while maintaining compatibility with current Image Generator technology, and without the need to make changes to the visual database.
- Designed for 24/7 operation and with a platform rated at 50,000 hours Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF), the Christie Matrix StIM WQ’s rugged design for motion platform use is a durable projection system with no consumables and virtually maintenance-free.
- The Christie Matrix SIM WQ goes beyond FAA Level D compliance for projectors in Full Flight Simulators with its higher resolution and color matching technology. Solid state, LED-based illumination means reliable, 24/7 operation, with lower power consumption and a low sustainment cost that translates to a low total cost of ownership. Its inherently stable long-life platform doesn’t fade over time due to its unique, lamp-less illumination systems that offer unprecedented stability and reliability, with no consumables for reliable, continuous operation.
- “The Christie Matrix StIM WQ and Matrix SIM WQ will dramatically expand training options for a wide range of simulation programs,” said Veselic. “They are compatible with all simulation motion environments, can be mounted in either landscape or portrait mode and, with Christie AutoCal, they provide real-time continuous calibration to ensure consistent luminance and color across the entire projection array, and minimum time for system set-up and re-calibration. They are at the true ‘front line’ of simulation technology, offering performance, value and versatility to meet the most demanding needs of the industry.”