Cisco Offers New Certifications to Validate Video VOIP

- Highlighting the increasing use of high-quality video traffic over the network, Cisco's new CCNA Video and Cisco Video Network Specialist certifications are available for industry professionals.
- CCNA Video is designed for video professionals who design, install, and support video solutions on Video-Voice-over-IP networks. The Cisco Video Network Specialist certification enables traditional analog audiovisual (Pro A/V) specialists, as well as other networking professionals, to extend their skills to meet the growing demand for networked video job roles. These programs expand career opportunities for employees of enterprise, government, service provider and reseller partner organizations transitioning from other areas such as routing and switching, voice and unified communications to video networking.
- According to the Cisco Visual Networking Index, Internet video traffic is growing at an unprecedented pace. Globally, Internet video traffic will be 55 percent of all consumer Internet traffic in 2016, up from 51 percent in 2011. The sum of all forms of video (TV, video on demand, Internet and P2P) will be approximately 86 percent of global consumer traffic by 2016.
- Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn, vice president and general manager at Learning@Cisco, said: “Cisco’s leading position as a trusted provider of video and collaboration applications across business, government, service provider and consumer segments ideally positions us to provide skills development training for IT professionals in these key technologies.
- "Cisco’s establishment of the medianet concept as a platform for integrating video and other rich-media collaboration technologies represents an opportunity for all Cisco partners and customers to implement networked video solutions to meet escalating rich-media demands and rapidly growing content volume. Individuals that achieve these new certifications and utilize the related training will be optimally positioned to support increasingly sophisticated video needs and offer added value to their employers.”