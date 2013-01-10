Georgia World Congress Center Taps Tech Rentals as AV Provider

- Tech Rentals has recently been selected by Georgia World Congress Center (GWCC) as the preferred and recommended in-house audio visual provider.
- With the addition of Georgia World Congress Center, TR now touts the top convention centers in the Southeast (Georgia World Congress Center, Georgia International Convention Center, Cobb Galleria Centre/Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, and the Atlanta Convention Center at AmericasMart), among their in-house Hotel and Facility Division’s in-house clientele, where they now have approximately six million square feet of meeting and exhibit space under contract.
- "We are happy to welcome Tech Rentals to the GWCC as our in-house audio visual provider," said Patrick Skaggs, Assistant General Manager of the GWCC. "With their reputation for customer service and audio visual expertise, we know this will be a great partnership."
