Essential Communications Celebrates 25 Years with New AV Design Studio Opening

Essential Communications, an award-winning provider of custom audio and video systems, is celebrating its 25th Anniversary with the opening of a new AV design studio. Founded in Brooklyn, NY in 1989 and migrating to Manhattan in the 1990s, the company eventually landed in East Hanover, NJ, where it is expanding into a new AV design studio today. Essential Communications will celebrate its 25th Anniversary and the opening of its specialized new space with an open house on March 20, 2014.

Company founder and president David Schwartz channeled a life-long love of music and sound, combined it with college studies in video and radio, and opened the doors to what would become a boutique-style AV company renowned for high quality and high design. In the early analog days of the business, though, customized sound systems looked entirely different.

"It was like the wild, wild west," Schwartz mused, describing how Essential Communications had to improvise its own ceiling speakers to bring higher-quality sound to its clients' venues. "But even then, we had a focus on architectural aesthetics. That hasn't changed. From the start, our goal was to provide designs for higher-quality of sound in a way that complements the architectural and interior design vision for a space."

Over the course of a quarter century working with clients in the hospitality, retail, corporate, and fitness spaces, Essential Communications has evolved into a design firm with a focus on the latest digital audio, video, and control technologies. Always though, the focus was on the sharpest presentation possible for a space, and as a result, Essential Communications won Archi-Tech Magazine awards in 2004 for its work in the Christian Dior Manhattan boutique and in 2010 for its video façade design for the Carolina Herrera boutique in Las Vegas, NV.

The new world of digital audio and video technologies where Essential Communications' practice firmly resides today is what informed construction of its new Studios for AV Design. Space is dedicated to each of the firm's disciplines alongside enhanced accommodations for client meetings.

Through changing business climates over the years, Essential Communications has been a consistent source for high design. This business philosophy arises from Schwartz's own priorities: "I've always held true to my beliefs that quality above anything else is the most important thing, along with cultivating a love for what I do. That is what drives our team at Essential Communications to stay true to our word and deliver what we promise, which is an extraordinary experience."