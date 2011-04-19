Premier Mounts Launches New White

Premier Mounts has introduced a new, brighter shade of white for its white-finished products, replacing the current chamois, creamy white paint. The new white has a matte texture to minimize the appearance of dust and prevent fingerprints or smudge marks.

Premier Mounts worked closely with its customers to develop the new finish for its white products, resulting in a clean, sleek look that matches ceiling tiles, electrical coverings and other industry-standard white products. Most of the Premier Mounts’ white products already feature this new finish, while those with the traditional white are being phased out.