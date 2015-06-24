Christie Mirage at IVR

Christie is showing the Christie Mirage 304K at IVR, a 3D and high definition image technology exhibition in Japan on June 24-26. The Christie Mirage 304K is made for 3D applications and visualization for industries.

The Christie Mirage 304K

The Christie Mirage 304K supports a video-processing pipeline of up to 1.2 gigapixels. It provides input options including DisplayPort, HDMI and HD-SDI, and Christie Twist.The durability of Christie Mirage 304K provides reliability in virtual experiences while the stereoscopic capability of the Mirage 304K enables engineering work collaboration and visualization.