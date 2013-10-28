CAYIN Digital Signage in Philippines University

De La Salle University-Manila, a private university in the Philippines, has adopted CAYIN digital signage solutions to implement the Green Screen project. Ten SMP-WEBPLUS players are installed in selected strategic locations to broadcast up-to-date information, provided by both the school and students. The dynamic digital signage system has become the center of school communication.

The Green Screen project in De La Salle University aims to build an effective communication platform by broadcasting up-to-date information to increase overall awareness of campus news and special announcements among students, faculty and staff. The school names the project “Green Screen” because green is the university’s official school color. It also represents its endeavors to reduce printed materials.

The project was made possible through the collaboration of the Office of Sports Development and the Marketing Communications Office of the university. CAYIN digital signage players and Samsung displays were installed through the joint effort of Mediacast Digital Group, a CAYIN certified reseller, and Chronicles Electronics, a Samsung distributor in the Philippines.

Ten CAYIN SMP-WEBPLUS digital signage players were used to control Samsung 40 LCD screens. The system was installed in selected strategic locations spread throughout different college buildings, cafeteria, sports complex and study halls, where students, faculty and staff can see them frequently.

Mr. Eric Tang, General Manager of Mediacast Digital Group, said the CAYIN digital signage players are designed to be more flexible compared to using an ordinary PC. Central scheduling and remote management enable the school to control ten players in different locations through the use of CAYIN CMS server and SuperMonitor digital signage software.

CAYIN CMS-MINI server centrally manages the contents and playlists of all SMP media players. In addition, SuperMonitor assists administrators in monitoring functioning status and sends out an alert email whenever an abnormal situation arises.

Content is split into sections dedicated to sports, culture, announcements, and updates from various student organizations and the Student Council. All students are invited to submit pictures, videos, poetry, music, and even movie reviews.