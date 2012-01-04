Saddle Ranch Names Linda Hofflander as Chief Strategy Officer

Saddle Ranch Digital has announced that Linda Hofflander has joined the team as Chief Strategy Officer.

Hofflander adds more than twenty years experience in the consulting, business development, technology, and communication industries. She specializes in corporate strategic planning as it relates to the business case, design, deployment, and maintenance of digital screen media networks.

Hofflander’s past experience includes senior-level and executive positions with several international and national firms including The Handa Group, a digital screen media consulting group based in Minneapolis, Wireless Ronin Technologies, Inc., a software company providing full service digital screen media solutions (where she served as vice president and chief marketing officer directing new business development efforts and the strategic alliance/partnership program for the company), John Ryan Performance, Arnold/Ostrom Advertising and others.

A noted public speaker, Linda is a recognized expert in digital screen media: digital signage, digital menu boards, and interactive touch screens. She lectures and provides coaching and strategic planning support to executives, corporations, and organizational leaders and employees in harnessing the power of technology based solutions.

Kim Sarubbi, President and CEO of Saddle Ranch Digital welcomes Hofflander: “Linda has a proven track record in corporate strategy and business development. I am thrilled to have someone with her expertise on the team as we poise the company for continued growth.”

Linda is active on the Advisory Boards of the Digital ScreenMedia Association (DSA), the DSA Speakers Bureau, a member of the Digital Signage Federation (DSF), and on the Digital Signage Expo Advisory Board.

“Saddle Ranch Digital continually delivers relevant, award winning creative and integrated screen media solutions,” says Linda Hofflander, chief strategy officer. “I’m excited to be joining such a strong team of professionals, and look forward to driving and developing strategies and solutions for their digital signage, mobile and emerging technology initiatives.”