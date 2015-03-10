Christie H Series Joins Powerful 1DLP Roster

Christie launched its most powerful 1DLP projector line at ISE 2015: the new Christie H Series. Christie H Series projectors feature 12,000 lumens and are the lightest, brightest, and smallest projectors available in the 10,000-plus lumen 1DLP category.
Christie H Series projectors
Weighing only 52.5 pounds (24 kilograms) each, the dual-lamp Christie D12HD-H and Christie D12WU-H are suitable for both mid-to-large rental staging and fixed applications including concert halls, auditoriums, hotels, boardrooms, education, government, conference rooms, and houses of worship.
The high brightness and durability is a boon for rental stagers, while fixed installation applications benefit from not only the superior image clarity and color integrity, but also the compact design, enabling the Christie H Series to be installed in portrait or landscape mode. With this announcement, Christie continues to demonstrate its commitment to the 1DLP market, adding to a lineup that already includes Christie G Series, GS Series, and Q Series to deliver an unrivaled platform of 1DLP solutions.
“Christie H Series provides the best of both worlds in 1DLP offerings. It is both rugged and bright enough for rental staging applications but also provides rich, beautiful colors and is well-designed for the office,” said Curtis Lingard, product manager, Christie. “At less than half the size and noise factor of other projectors in this class, the Christie H Series delivers a super-quiet, clean, sophisticated look with plenty of presentation power packed inside.”
- Christie H Series at a glance:
- · 1DLP with dual-lamps and 12,000 lumens
- · HD and WUXGA resolutions
- · Built-in warping, blending and color correction
- · Super-quiet noise level – 40dBA
- · Camera-based geometry correction (camera not included)
- · Portrait capability and 360-degree orientation
- · Optional coarse dust and fog filters for harsher environments
- · Full suite of lenses and there is an adapter available for existing Christie E Series lenses
- · 6-Segment color wheel providing excellent color integrity and bright, powerful images
- · Easy integration with 3G SDI, HDBaseT, bottom-side HDMI connectivity, Crestron and AMX compatibility
- · Optional Rigging/Stacking Frame
- · Wireless dongle for presentation and control
- · Black or white chassis
- Christie H Series ships in April with a three-year parts and labor warranty backed by Christie’s renowned customer service.