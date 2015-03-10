Christie H Series Joins Powerful 1DLP Roster

Christie launched its most powerful 1DLP projector line at ISE 2015: the new Christie H Series. Christie H Series projectors feature 12,000 lumens and are the lightest, brightest, and smallest projectors available in the 10,000-plus lumen 1DLP category.



Christie H Series projectors

Weighing only 52.5 pounds (24 kilograms) each, the dual-lamp Christie D12HD-H and Christie D12WU-H are suitable for both mid-to-large rental staging and fixed applications including concert halls, auditoriums, hotels, boardrooms, education, government, conference rooms, and houses of worship.

The high brightness and durability is a boon for rental stagers, while fixed installation applications benefit from not only the superior image clarity and color integrity, but also the compact design, enabling the Christie H Series to be installed in portrait or landscape mode. With this announcement, Christie continues to demonstrate its commitment to the 1DLP market, adding to a lineup that already includes Christie G Series, GS Series, and Q Series to deliver an unrivaled platform of 1DLP solutions.

“Christie H Series provides the best of both worlds in 1DLP offerings. It is both rugged and bright enough for rental staging applications but also provides rich, beautiful colors and is well-designed for the office,” said Curtis Lingard, product manager, Christie. “At less than half the size and noise factor of other projectors in this class, the Christie H Series delivers a super-quiet, clean, sophisticated look with plenty of presentation power packed inside.”