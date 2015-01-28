Christie H Series 1DLP Projector

Christi's new 1DLP projector line will have its first showing at the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) show in Amsterdam Feb. 10-12 at Christie booth No. 1-H50.

The Christie 1DLP projector, D12HD

The Christie H Series projectors feature 12,000 lumens and are available in the10,000-plus lumen 1DLP category.

Weighing 52.5 pounds (24 kilograms) each, the dual-lamp Christie D12HD-H and Christie D12WU-H are suitable for both mid-to-large rental staging and fixed applications including concert halls, auditoriums,

hotels, boardrooms, education, government, conference rooms and houses of worship.

The brightness and durability is a boon for rental stagers, while fixed installation applications benefit from not only the image clarity and color integrity, but also the design, enabling the Christie H Series to be installed in portrait or landscape mode. With this announcement, Christie demonstrates its commitment to the 1DLP market, adding to a lineup that includes Christie G Series, GS Series and Q Series to deliver a platform of 1DLP solutions.

“Christie H Series provides the best of both worlds in 1DLP offerings. It is both rugged and bright enough for rental staging applications but also provides rich, beautiful colors and is well-designed for the office,” said Curtis Lingard, product manager, Christie. “At less than half the size and noise factor of other projectors in this class, the Christie H Series delivers a super-quiet, clean, sophisticated look with plenty of presentation power packed inside.”

Christie H Series at a glance:

• 1DLP with dual-lamps and 12,000 lumens

• HD and WUXGA resolutions

• Built-in warping, blending and color correction

• Quiet noise level – 40dBA

• Camera-based geometry correction (camera not included)

• Portrait capability and 360-degree orientation

• Optional coarse dust and fog filters for harsher environments

• Full suite of lenses and there is an adapter available for existing Christie E Series lenses

• 6-Segment color wheel providing color integrity and images

• Integration with 3G SDI, HDBaseT, bottom-side HDMI connectivity, Crestron and AMX compatibility

• Optional Rigging/Stacking Frame

• Wireless dongle for presentation and control

• Black or white chassis