BTX Releases Net Display Systems' PADS4 Release 2

- BTX Technologies, a value-added distributor and manufacturer of interface, integration, and system products, announced that Net Display Systems (NDS), a developer of digital signage software, has made available the PADS4 release 2.
- With this newest release, NDS' PADS4 offers sub-server functionality, LDAP/AD integration, and proof-of-play reporting tools. The new software is available now through BTX.
- The PADS4 release 2 features an intelligent sub-server system to replicate content in addition to fully automated routing capabilities to ensure that systems remain operational at all times. The sub-server system also adds system load balancing to minimize network traffic, which is ideal in larger enterprise environments. For simpler administration of user accounts, Active Directory integration manages users, their rights, and their roles within an organization, in addition to adopting the Active Directory organizational structure. LDAP further facilitates the management process by ensuring logon validation without requiring any intervention from system administrators.
- "Our second release of PADS4 features additional functionalities designed to support today's most needed digital signage requirements," said Sjoerd van Leeuwen, CCO at NDS. "With warranted uptimes to ensure mission critical communications and proof-of-play reporting tools, customers can now more effectively design, schedule, and distribute any type of content to a variety of applications."
- To make advertisements more effective, PADS4 release 2 also offers a new proof-of-play feature that offers a flexible mechanism to record, view, and process logos for advisements or any other content being played. Logos can also be easily converted to detailed reports for billing purposes.
- PADS4 release 2 is available as a 30-day trial and requests for downloads can be made at www.btx.com.
