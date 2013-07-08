Dynamax Thinks Inside the Box with Android-Based Solution

The What: Dynamax Technologies has announced the release of their Android-based digital signage solution, the company’s first hardware solution since the launch of their SaaS product digitalsignage.NET, in 2010. The solution is designed to augment existing support for other popular media playback devices such as SMIL and Windows PC’s and strengthen the company’s commitment to providing simple digital signage to organizations of all sizes.

The What Else: Based on a 1.6 GHz Dual core ARM A9 Processor with a quad core MALI GPU, and with both Wi-Fi and LAN Internet connectivity, the digitalsignage.NET Android solution supports the same video and image formats as the other playback devices, allowing users to save money on their project without compromising on quality. The scheduling and management flexibility is not compromised using Android-based playback either, with tasks that can be performed such as displaying content based on various criteria and monitoring the system’s health remotely.

The digital signage solution is ready to launch after a lengthy period of testing designed to make it a future-proof choice for VAR’s and end-users alike. Forthcoming versions of the Android player will support layouts and a wider range of media playback formats.