Christie and D3D Cinema Laser Projection System at Moody Gardens

Christie and D3D Cinema have created a museum-based 4K 3D giant screen 6P laser projection system that will be installed and premiering at Moody Gardens MG3D Cinema in Q4 2014. The system design and configuration will further distinguish the Moody Gardens MG3D Theater as one of the world’s premier cinema venues.





Christie 4K 6P laser projection system

“Moody Gardens’ audiences will have a 6P giant screen laser experience, which could be the future of cinema presentation,” said Don Kempf, president and founder of D3D Cinema.

John Zendt, CEO of Moody Gardens agrees. “We thoroughly researched all known laser options and the D3D/Christie solution had many benefits including the price. We’ll own this laser system outright, which is important to us, saving operating dollars over the life of the laser modules.”

The upgrade will replace Moody Gardens’ existing 4K xenon system with a pair of Christie 4K laser projection heads, a 6P modular laser light farm with fiber optic delivery, Christie 4K 3D high-bitrate server, new giant screen 6P laser glasses, and a new premium white screen.

“This particular system is designed to achieve up to 14-foot lamberts onscreen in 3D, exceeding ‘ultra-bright’ industry standards,” said Don Shaw, senior director, Entertainment Solutions, Christie. “Our non-flashing 6P architecture is a light-efficient 3D technology, providing brightness, enhanced color gamut and a noticeable contrast ratio.”

This latest collaboration between D3D and Moody Gardens builds on a longstanding partnership. In January 2011, D3D and Moody co-hosted the first annual Digital Cinema Symposium. The following year, at the 2012 Digital Cinema Symposium, D3D showcased the first 4K 3D demonstration, 11.1 3D audio, high frame rate 3D as well as a prototype laser on a giant screen. The 2012 event was a milestone, marking the first time that industry professionals acknowledged a digital presentation exceeded the quality of a 70mm film in a side-by-side comparison.