Chief SYSAUB Suspended Ceiling Projector System

The What: Chief has announced a new suspended ceiling projector system designed to cut install time by one-third. There will be a hands-on demo of the new system at Chief booth 3312 at InfoComm.

The What Else: The new design incorporates an improved suspended ceiling plate, column system, mount and universal interface. For speed and accuracy of adjustment, a new mount was created that builds upon the breakthrough successes of the RPA and RPM, Chief's award-winning projector mounts. The RPT mounts absolute image control adds Tool-Free Microzone adjustment with a positive drive system to keep adjustments in place once set--no need for set screws.