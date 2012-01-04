RelampIt Reveals New Website

RelampIt has revealed a number of changes planned for 2012, their 5 year anniversary.

To start off the year, RelampIt has completely revamped their old website.

The new website, relampit.com, features more organic colors and direct links to the most important and sought after information.

"We wanted a site that exemplifies our company’s core concerns - quality, service and sustainability,” said Leone Harvey, marketing coordinator at RelampIt.

New additions to the site include an online quote submission form, updated tips to extend lamp life, social media links, lamp search and increased functionality for the dealer portal.

“Our partners are excited to work with us because we add a new level to their clients’ contracts which was typically overlooked," said Gina Sansivero, partner at RelampIt. "Adding replacement lamps and lamp recycling to service contracts offers value to end-users which hasn’t been offered before.”

Additional functions to the portal will be added during the first half of the year, allowing for improved cooperation between RelampIt and their dealers. RelampIt will continue to announce new company developments throughout 2012.