Venuetech and Barco LiveDots Partner for Saudi Arabia

Barco LiveDots, a Barco company, has entered into a strategic partnership with Dubai-based audiovisual firm Venuetech. Venuetech will be the exclusive distributor of LiveDots’ full LED portfolio in Saudi Arabia and a non-exclusive reseller for the GCC (Kingdom of Bahrain, Kuwait, Sultanate of Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates).

Venuetech provides both system integrators and local channels with a range of products and services - from consultation, design, supply, training through to after-sales services. Its team of system designers and in-house engineers is committed to ensuring customer satisfaction through advice and support.

“Distribution partners can help us increase the number of customer touch points and improve our customer services, thus growing our market reach. We are glad to rely on Venuetech to distribute our solutions and, hence, spread the Barco LiveDots products across the Middle East,” said Carl Rijsbrack, CMO of Barco LiveDots.