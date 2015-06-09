Chief Adds New Menu Boards to Fusion Series

The What: Chief is expanding the Fusion Menu Board Mounts into a wall-mounted version to help installers execute any digital menu board application. By leveraging the Fusion Ceiling Menu Board foundation, the new mounts offer easier display positioning and flexible adjustments.

The What Else: The single horizontal extrusion with depth adjustment aligns the screens quickly even on imperfect mounting surfaces and allows easy access behind the displays for servicing. ControlZone Leveling provides micro-height adjustment. Centris tilt allows easy adjustment between +0 and -20 degrees.