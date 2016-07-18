Chief Adds Dynamic Height Adjust to Fusion

The Fusion Dynamic Height Adjust Mounts from Chief

The What: Chief is now shipping the new Fusion Dynamic Height Adjust Mounts to provide instant, tool-free height adjustment and greater accessibility to interactive displays.

The What Else: The series includes mobile, wall-, and floor-supported solutions, with a height-adjustable box that allows up to 15.75 inches (400mm) of vertical adjustment instantly. The starting height can be set at 3-inch (76mm) intervals over a span of 12 inches (305mm) for the cart and floor support solutions.

Models feature ControlZone for post-installation fine-tuning of height and leveling, and ClickConnect, which offers an audible click when the screen safely engages with the mount. A full line of accessories can be installed with the mount and the entire unit can be adjusted together, including shelves, CPU holders, and speaker adapters

The floor-supported and cart solutions feature built-in storage space, and the cart solution features easy-grip handles and integrated display stabilizers for improved transportation.

“Interactive displays are taking a bigger role in many AV applications,” said Kathryn Gaskill, senior product manager. “Customers wanted greater flexibility in offering this technology in corporate and education environments. The height adjustment feature safely raises and lowers the display with almost no effort.”

The Bottom Line: DHA Mounts are designed to be faster to position than electric display mounts and can be combined with a range of fusion accessories.