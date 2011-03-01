Shure Names Give It Voice Tour Winner

NILES, IL--Shure has named Llama Tsunami and the Without Helmet as the Boston regional winner of the SM58 Give It Voice Tour.

Hundreds of independent artists submitted soundtracks to the contest. Seventeen bands made it to the semi-finals and were chosen to play at five of the country’s most iconic music venues, while only six made the final cut.

As the Give It Voice Tour winner, Llama Tsunami will play at the Shure SM58 Vocal Microphone at the RedGorilla Music Fest in Austin, TX, and will take home $10,000 worth of Shure gear.

“When Llama Tsunami took the stage at the The Paradise in Boston, we were blown away by their stage presence and ability to engage the audience, so it came as no surprise that their strong fan base would help them secure top honors in the competition,” said Terri Hartman, director of marketing communications for the Americas at Shure. “We’d like to congratulate Llama Tsunami on this impressive accomplishment and wish them the best of luck at RedGorilla and beyond.”

To learn more about the tour and to listen to Llama Tsunami and the Without Helmet’s winning track, visit giveitvoice.shure.com.