Center Stage Preview: Friday, June 16

10 a.m.: It’s impossible to ignore the conversations we’re having with our technology, and what that means for interactive control in the very near future. We’ll be hearing a familiar voice on this topic—Amazon’s Alexa. Unafraid to delve into the deep topic of what it means when we talk to our machines, Dan Quigley, Principal Technical Product Manager for Alexa Whole Home at Amazon, will have a conversation with Dan Jackson, Director of Enterprise Technology at Crestron, in the session we’re calling, “Voice Control Sounds Better and Better—Inviting Amazon’s Alexa to host your next meeting.”

1:30 p.m.: The sports experience is definitely moving beyond the confines of stadiums, and the potential for engaging fans and the community at large is magnified when technology enlivens previously unused real estate. NanoLumens, providers of dazzling outdoor-friendly video displays that can withstand the challenging elements of Miami, will lead a discussion with the innovator of public space who added a large-scale video display to a new covered outdoor extension that made it cool to go to Heat games. Make sure to check out the conversation had by NanoLumens CEO Rick Cope and Joe Lloyd, NanoLumens Director of Global Marketing, when they get the inside story on outside development with John Vidalin, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer for the Miami Heat in “Extending the Arena—How the Miami Heat transformed under-utilized outdoor space into a fan engagement zone.”

2 p.m.: You’re going to want to make sure your departure is later on Friday this year, because we are closing with “Center Stage Finale – Live interactive session,” which is hosted by Brian Dickson, Director of Video Production for No Static. Talk to Dickson for just five minutes, and you will hear about every new possible angle on live video production, VR capture, streaming and the extremely creative integration of all of the above. He doesn’t just see gear, he sees the reconfiguration of gear to solve the biggest problems that used to get in the way of truly immersive visual experiences. This will be a live demo session where audience participation is encouraged, and we’ll be bringing in a variety of video world notables to collaborate with him on stage.