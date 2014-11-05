Celebrating George Feldstein: Champion of the 'Next Generation'

I speak for many in the AV industry when I say that we owe George Feldstein—Crestron’s inimitable Founder—a debt of gratitude.

When I learned last night that he passed away after a brave battle with cancer, I tracked back to our first meeting, at a CEDIA Awards Ceremony in the early "aughts." I was barely out of college, armed with a writing degree and Information Science certificate. As countless others will testify, he was kind, funny, and enthusiastic.

Mr. Feldstein championed the "next generation"—not only the next iterations of technology, but the next crop of professionals and young innovators. He was singular in his mission to raise the profile of audiovisual technology, wireless connectivity, and bring the brightest minds into the field.

One small example of his dedication to 'the next generation' is the Crestron student internship program in which dozens of high school students spent their summer months working in various departments within Crestron, including engineering, marketing, sales, and accounting. Crestron also sponsored continuing education for its employees, as well as training potential employees.

George Feldstein will be certainly be missed, but his legacy serves as an inspiration for all of us to keep learning, sharing knowledge, raising the bar, striving for excellence, and supporting each other.Learn more about his impressive accomplishments, humility, and humor in our companion article here.



Margot Douaihy is the Editorial Director of AV Technology Magazine.