PSA-TEC 2012 Reveals Keynote Address

Westminster, CO--PSA Security Network announced that Dean Meyer, EVP Buildings Business at Schneider Electric, will be the keynote speaker at its cornerstone event, PSA-TEC 2012.

The keynote address, entitled “The Future of the Independent Security Integrator,” will cover the lessons learned from the past in the security industry, the current state of the industry, and the future role of the independent contractor in North America from the perspective of a multi-national player. Discussion topics will include analog and IP video trends, the impact of the cloud on the IP channel, and sales as a service (SaaS).

The keynote address will take place during the PSA-TEC Welcome Reception on Monday, May 14, at 5:30 p.m.

Dean Meyer has been associated with the security industry as a contractor since 1993, with responsibilities for security systems integrations and access control products. He understands the day-to-day world that PSA Security Network integrators and partners live in and has perspective from the viewpoint of a strategic supplier. Today, Dean is responsible for the global security strategy and its deployment, as well as the energy management initiatives for Schneider Electric.

Meyer describes that the next big change in the industry will be the cloud, and it will have profound implications on integrator businesses, making the focus more about selling monthly services. Integrators will still be putting in gear, but end-users will be paying for the data coming from the installations.

“These technology changes will have implications on financing, competency and skill sets, and strategic planning," Meyer said. "The changes won’t all happen tomorrow, but they are already happening today. How we position ourselves in light of the trends will make all the difference for our success; we can’t make the livings we’re making today, doing what we’re doing the way we do it today, 5 years from now.”

“This keynote address will be a conversation, not a typical speech," said Meyer. "PSA-TEC is a unique opportunity to share our views and our perspective with colleagues, get feedback, and validate perceptions and ideas—a collective vision of where we’re going is always better than a single view. I hope to extract as much from the conversation as I contribute to it.”

Bill Bozeman, president and CEO of PSA Security Network said, “This keynote address is important because the very backbone of the business is changing. We have concerns over whether the privately owned physical security integrator will be squeezed out of projects or end up as a second-tier subcontractor. Dean Meyer is uniquely positioned to express an opinion concerning this very important positioning move for you and your company.”