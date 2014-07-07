CastNET Launches New Digital Signage Products for Casinos

CastNET is looking to use digital signage to make the casino experience more enjoyable for guests and more efficient for employees. The AV company has launched three new products for the gaming industry to improve guest experience on the gaming floor and provide more effective communications to employees.
- CastNET GameView uses iPads as a cost-effective way to present dynamic digital signage for table games in a casino. With CastNET GameView, the table's game name and min/max bets are clearly displayed on the iPad's high-resolution screen. In addition, casino marketing and promotional messages are played in the lower half of the screen. Table information is easily updated by pit managers using any PC with a web browser. When the gaming tables are not being used, CastNET GameView displays a "Table Closed" message while still showing promotional content.
- CastNET MeetingView integrates with Microsoft Exchange to automatically show shared Microsoft Outlook schedules on iPads, tablets, and digital signs. It allows room status and daily room schedules to be easily scrolled through on an iPad or Surface Pro tablet mounted outside of any meeting room
- CastNET MobileView is a licensed app that allows a casino to show digital signage content from a CastNET server on an iPad or iPad mini. Content can be the same messages published to wall-mounted CastNET screens or customized just for the iPad. Use any web browser to create custom iPad playlists and navigate with swipe gestures or by using the built-in slide-out menu bar. Any number of iPads can be updated with new content at the same time.
- Commenting on these new solutions, Lance Hutchinson, CastNET vice president, said, "Our gaming clients want more flexible and effective ways to communicate with their guests and patrons. With these new products and features, CastNET is uniquely positioned to provide a total digital signage solution to our gaming clients. We can now deploy content to any screen in a casino using iPads at gaming tables, wall-mounted guest information signs and even the video wall in the off-track-betting area. Best of all, it's all managed from the same CastNET system."