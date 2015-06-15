Canon Expanding Portable Projector Line

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is expanding its Portable DLP Projector line with two Ultra Short Throw models, the LV-WX300UST and LV-WX300USTi, the latter of which is an interactive model allowing for simultaneous collaboration with multiple users. Both projectors are capable of displaying 3D content via the DLP-Link System and are equipped with two HDMI inputs, an RJ-45 input for network management, built-in 10W speakers and screen color correction.

The Canon LV-WX300UST

Both models offer a 0.35:1 Throw Ratio, 3000 Lumens, WXGA resolution (1280 x 800) and a contrast ratio of up to 7500:1, allowing for the projection of images video from short throw distances (both can display 80-inch diagonal images from less than one-foot from the projector).

“Both models can project impressive images from extremely short distances, taking advantage of smaller meeting room and classroom environments, while our new interactive model adds an important new dimension to presentations and lectures,” said Yuichi Ishizuka, president and COO, Canon U.S.A., Inc.

The interactive projector technology supplied with Canon’s LV-WX300USTi offers users benefits to help provide experiences for students, employees and viewers. The interactive benefits allow for a user to involve presentation and lecture audiences, thus improving message impact and retention.

The interactive functionality of the LV-WX300USTi allows up to four interactive pens to simultaneously write text and diagrams on the projected screen. An optional Finger Touch Module can be purchased and installed to allow for writing using other objects (fingers, pointers, etc.) without the need of an interactive pen.

For applications that require displaying high-resolution images and video content, the LV-WX300UST and LV-WX300USTi Projectors offer color output that is reproduced by the projectors single-chip DLP BrilliantColor color-processing technology.