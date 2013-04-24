WHOOSH! Appoints Stampede as North American Distributor

- WHOOSH! has appointed Stampede Presentation Products, Inc. to serve as a North American distributor of its rapidly expanding commercial and consumer product lines.
- The announcement, which is effective immediately, was made by WHOOSH! Inc. president Jason Greenspan and Stampede president and COO Kevin Kelly.
- "We're very excited to have Stampede on board playing a strategically important part of our long-term sales and business development efforts," Greenspan said. "Stampede's knowledge of the market, combined with their unsurpassed network of 11,000 dealers, is certain to help us achieve the sales objectives we have in every vertical market, including consumer electronics, corporate, K-12 and higher education. They have the unique ability to reach and quickly educate dealers about the unique performance benefits that make WHOOSH! the clear choice for dealers and end-users who are looking for a safe, non-toxic cleaning product to keep all their screens and displays clean and shining like new."
- According to Kelly, "WHOOSH! provides state-of-the-art, eco-friendly display cleaning solutions that are unlike any other product on the market. Their cost-effective products allow customers to easily keep their displays looking great, as WHOOSH! products provide strong resistance to fingerprints. We're thrilled to be a part of their sales team. By pairing this incredible product line with our extensive knowledge of the ProAV market, we can now make sure that the end-user is getting the best possible performing, environmentally-friendly cleaning solution for their screens and devices."
- Screen Shine is a powerful and natural cleaner that safely cleans, polishes and protects all screens. The Screen Shine consumer product line is available in a variety of sizes, including Pocket (.3 fluid ounces), On-the-Go (1 fluid ounce) and Duo+ (one 3.4 fluid ounces and one .3 fluid ounces), and all sizes come with a 6"x6-inch W! microfiber cloth. For the commercial, industrial & education markets, WHOOSH offers a 24 fluid ounce bottle and a 5-gallon pail.
- WHOOSH! Screen Shine is made with biodegradable surfactants and its proprietary polymers provide a nano-thin invisible coating that provides resistance to fingerprints. WHOOSH! Inc. also sells W! microfiber towels designed for screens to clean, polish, and protect display products. What's more, WHOOSH! products do not contain alcohol, acids, ammonia, chlorine, solvents, petroleum distillates, phosphates, or VOC's (Volatile Organic Compounds). WHOOSH! is odorless, streak free, anti-static, and water-based.