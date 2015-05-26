CAD Taps Dockrill As Regional Sales Manager

Terry Dockrill, regional sales manager, CAD Audio

CAD Audio has appointed Terry Dockrill as regional sales manager for the Eastern half of the United States.

A 25-year veteran of the music industry, Dockrill has held successful sales positions at St. Louis Music and Korg, among others.

“I am excited about the opportunity to be a part of CAD Audio. Their rapid growth and longstanding position of adding value is a perfect match for my approach to sales," said Dockrill.

Jeff Beck, director of sales for CAD Audio, added, “It’s not every day you have the chance to add an employee like Terry to your staff who has such exceptional qualifications and experience. We look forward to the results CAD will be achieving from the addition of another proven industry veteran to our sales team."