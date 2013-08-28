Vidyo and Google Collaborate to Enhance Video Quality within WebRTC

- Vidyo, Inc. is continuing its relationship with Google to enhance the video quality within WebRTC.
- This agreement will help align the technology roadmaps of both companies and enables Google to use Vidyo’s Scalable Video Coding (SVC) extensions as part of WebRTC. Under the agreement, Vidyo will develop a scalable video extension for the VP9 codec as part of the WebRTC client open source project.
- “Vidyo has been a great partner, working with Google to provide a high quality video solution for Hangouts,” said Chee Chew, vice president of engineering at Google. “By continuing our relationship, we will now combine the power of WebRTC with the benefits of Vidyo’s technology to deliver the best possible experience for our users.”
- Pioneered by Vidyo, SVC is now recognized as a way to deliver a great video conferencing experience over the Internet. SVC enables better error resilience and allows an optimized experience for multi-user video calls. WebRTC provides the ability to participate in video calls without separate client or plug-in installation. WebRTC with scalability will give web developers access to better video quality coupled with the no-install advantage. Chrome is expected to be the first browser to support the scalable version of WebRTC and, together, Vidyo and Google will promote this version with relevant standards bodies.
- “This is great news for the WebRTC community and takes our relationship with Google to the next level,” said Ofer Shapiro, co-founder and CEO of Vidyo. “Google is known for its ability to embrace and promote technological innovations. WebRTC provides a vision of new communications possibilities for video enabled web applications and by leveraging Vidyo’s expertise in SVC, we will jointly create a path to accessible quality video.”
- Since the launch of Vidyo in 2008, the Vidyo platform, now branded as VidyoWorks, has enabled innovative new solutions and service offerings for a variety of OEM partners including Google+ Hangouts. Vidyo and Google plan to develop additional capabilities to further optimize the Hangouts experience for enterprise users.