Salem, OR--When ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” decided to focus on the Oregon School for the Deaf, they brought in local contractor Chris Rasmussen and his team from Hear No Evil to rebuild the dormitory and the Haunted House called “Nightmare Factory," the school’s largest annual fundraising event.

The Nightmare Factory was founded in 1987 by dorm counselor Ed Roberts as a fund raiser for school residential programs.

The common areas in the dorm feature AV equipment donated by companies like Integra, B&W, and others.

“Middle Atlantic stepped up to the plate by providing a wall rack and accessories to hold equipment for the Haunted House including Audio Control video distribution, TOA amplification and Integra DVDs, and other sound sources, also donated for the project," said Rasmussen. “We were under a major time constraint because we only had a few days to get this done, and Middle Atlantic provided the right products in a timely fashion. Hear No Evil only sells Middle Atlantic because their superior support, quality, and dedication to insuring customer satisfaction.”

During the makeover, the students were flown to Minnesota to receive new state-of-the-art hearing devices, and got a visit from award-winning actress Marlee Matlin. Rob Zombie, heavy metal legend and horror film director was also at the Haunted House for the renovation and to provide the latest in film effects and animatronics.

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition has also featured Elite Screens, which have now appeared on national syndicated television shows three times in the last year.