C2G Active Optical HDMI Cables

The What: C2G's Active Optical HDMI Cables are the perfect solution for commercial environments. The plenum-rated jacket meets the strictest install requirements, while the 6mm bend radius allows this thin, flexible cable to pass through the tightest of bends.

The What Else: The pull strength specification of C2G’s cable is 110 lbs— far surpassing other cables on the market that are only rated for a 20 lb pull. This provides the needed additional protection against stress on the components in the cable during the cable pull. This Active Optical Cable offering has High Speed HDMI cable length options up to 100 feet and is capable of supporting the latest HDMI features including 4k resolution. It is also a bus-powered solution that does not require external power.