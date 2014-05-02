C-Mark CDM24

C-Mark's CDM24 is the upgraded version of the company's CDM12 universal digital mixer. The CDM24 not only inherited the last generation digital mixer's design, networking, easy operation, high cost-effectiveness, but it also offers improvements in digital input/output interfaces, audio processing, and steadiness. Applications include live performances, conferences, schools, recording and others. Features include: fourth generation SHARC floating processor as the core professional digital audio algorithm; 24 channels mixing input, including 16 mic/line and 4x2 stereo analog inputs; two SPDIF coaxial; two SPDIF optical fiber; one AEX/EBU; one on-board digital audio source; 12 mixing buses, supporting main output, monitor output; four channel group output; four channel AUX output, with interface type of balance analog; and AES/EBU. Also, features include IEEE 802.3 network interface, connected LAN or Wi-Fi network, and PC remote control via TCP/IP. Wireless iPad control enables connection with AudioNet network audio platform directly for network transmitting and control to build up a complete digital network audio system from audio source to terminal loudspeakers.