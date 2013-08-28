NanoLumens CEO to Speak on Panel at Oppenheimer Conference

- NanoLumens president & CEO, Rick Cope, will participate in a panel discussion at the Oppenheimer & Co. First Emerging Innovations Conference on Next Gen Display & Touch Technologies, taking place in New York City on September 17, 2013. In addition to discussing new display technologies expected to make 1080 HD a distant memory, the company will show investors its latest display solutions.
- “I’m pleased to be able to discuss how new display technologies are changing the industry landscape at the First Emerging Innovations Conference,” Cope said. “It’s an opportunity for NanoLumens to share our vision for the future of displays with investors and other industry leaders. In our company’s short history we have already introduced several breakthrough technologies, giving buyers new ways to use and profit from displays in both public spaces and private usage scenarios. The future looks bright for NanoLumens and the digital signage industry.”
- The First Emerging Innovations Conference on Next Gen Display & Touch Technologies will feature 10 to 15 companies that are pushing the limits of touch and display technology innovation while providing investors with an intimate view into senior management’s challenges and successes through panels and one-on-one meetings. The conference will be held at the Grand Hyatt in New York City.
- The “1080 HD Is So Yesterday” panel will begin at 11:25 in the morning and also include panel members from LuxVue Technology, QD Vision, Inc. and Universal Display Corporation.
- The First Emerging Innovations Conference is organized by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer"), a leading investment bank and full-service investment firm that provides financial services and advice to high net worth investors, individuals, businesses and institutions.
