BTX Technologies and Visionary Solutions Collaborate on Dante-Enabled Products

BTX Technologies and Visionary Solutions have joined together to introduce a new line of Dante-enabled products.

The first new product in the Dante offering is a subcompact, 5-watt (4/8 ohms) per channel PoE+ network amplifier with Dante input and no external power supply required. The ampifier is designed for industrial, commercial, and pro AV installations, with two independent channels that can be sourced using any Dante audio on the network by using the Audinate Dante Controller or third-party software.



In addition, a two-channel Line Level On-Ramp provides two channels of balanced, line level audio inputs to Dante networks using XLR connections, while a two-channel Line Level Off-Ramp provides two channels of balanced, line level audio output from Dante networks using XLR connections. The units occupy a small footprint, according to the company, and can aid in expanding existing installations or provide audio in constantly changing environments such as hospitality or rental and staging settings.



“Our deep experience in engineering IP-based solutions made our expansion into IP-based audio products a natural fit for Visionary Solutions," said Jordan Christoff, president at Visionary Solutions. "We are very excited about this new line of Dante products, and we will be continuing to expand this offering."



Greg Schwartz, president and CEO at BTX Technologies, said, “BTX Technologies and Visionary Solutions worked very closely together to create these new Dante-based products. They are full featured, low cost and ideal for use within Dante audio systems. This new offering expands the BTX line of networked-based products, which is the future of AV and broadcasting."