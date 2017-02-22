BTX Expands Capture, Streaming Capabilities

BTX Technologies is strengthening its capture, streaming, and VoD capabilities for 2017 with the expansion of the Reach product line and the addition of Carl D’Agostino to its staff.



Carl D'Agostino



Reach is a manufacturer of IP-based capture, streaming, and video on demand (VoD) solutions. Reach solutions are end-to-end, so no additional purchases or subscriptions are required. Every product comes with a three-year hardware warranty with the ability to extend the warranty period to five years. Reach also provides software and firmware updates at no charge for the life of their products.

Carl D’Agostino joined the BTX team in December 2016 as its AV-over-IP business manager. His direct responsibilities are to identify new opportunities for the market by finding end-user projects and feeding them back through the dealer channel, and to provide expert support and systems design to our integration clients. D’Agostino has an extensive background in audio and video design and has architected some of the earliest streaming media installations.

“The entire team at BTX is dedicated to delivering solutions and high levels of support for capture, streaming, and VoD in school, corporate, medical, house of worship, and municipality environments,” said Greg Schwartz, president and CEO of BTX Technologies. “Reach recently upgraded and released a host of new products for the streaming marketplace, which are unique in their benefits and overall value. We are excited to have these products in stock and available to ship.”